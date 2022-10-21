Students in Selma City Schools and Dallas County Schools showed improvement in the latest statewide assessment, but 38% of the students in both systems demonstrate “minimal understanding” of the material for their grade level. That’s twice the number of struggling students compared to state overall.
The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama released a report compiling data from the latest statewide standardized test, called the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP). According to the data, Alabama public school students showed increased proficiency in math, science and English at all grade levels and across virtually all demographic groups in the 2021-2022 school year.
Data on each public school and public school system in the state for grades 3 through 8 can be found at the PARCA web site, www.parcalabama.org. This article focuses on systemwide data for Grade 4 and Grade 8.
