Selma officials are asking residents on Sunday to check for busted water pipes and turn water off at the meter to prevent more line breaks as the city falls into another night of a deep freeze.
Due several pipes bursting, the city has declared a state of emergency for the water system, according to a press release issued on Sunday afternoon.
"Citizens of Selma, due to the deep freeze, water pipes are bursting throughout the city causing a major loss of water to the point that if not stopped, there is a real possibility that we will run out of water," the release said.
The city urged residents to "check underneath your homes for busted pipes. If you have a busted pipe, you need to turn your water off at the meter. Immediately catch some water for flushing, washing, and drinking, and immediately turn the water off at the meter."
The city asked business owners and landlords to immediately go to business location(s) and check for water leaks.
"There are several pipes busted in local businesses and as we identify those locations were water is running out of doors or windows, we are turning the water off. But we cannot check all locations. You must check your business location as soon as possible. This is an EMERGENCY!"
If you do not know how to turn your water off at the meter, please call the Selma Water and Sewer Board emergency line at 334-874-8857 or 334-349-1315.
If you see water coming out of the ground on the street anywhere, please call and report this as soon as possible.
"We must stop as many leaks as possible or we will run out of water."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.