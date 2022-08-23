Selma Economic Development Authority (EDA) has announced that Executive Director Wayne Vardaman recently learned that funds have been secured with the intention of dredging Alabama River, which they say will be beneficial to the city and Dallas County.
The brief announcement was made on EDA's Facebook page where it was stated that Vardaman is a member of the Coosa-Alabama River Improvement Association (CARIA) Board of Directors.
A meeting was held last week in which Vardaman heard an update.
"He learned at a CARIA meeting last week that Senator Richard Shelby earmarked funds for dredging the Alabama River from Mobile to Montgomery along with maintenance funds for the second year," the post said. "This dredging will be beneficial to industrial development and tourism for Selma and Dallas County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.