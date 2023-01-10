Selma High School Band of Blue will host Selma Gym Brawl: Battle of the Bands on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.
Participating bands are Southside High School Marching Band, Jefferson Davis High School Marching Band, Carver High School Marching Band, and the Selma High School Marching Band of Blue.
The competition will be judged by Bailey Dawson, Crystal King and Cameron Robinson. There will be a special performance by E.D.C. Tigerettes.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here.
The event will be held at the Selma High School Gymnasium on 2180 Broad Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.