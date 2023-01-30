Three Selma High School alumni coached an Atlanta-area middle school to a state championship.
North Clayton Middle School of College Park, Georgia had a historical football season. For the first time ever, a Clayton County middle school won a county and state championship within the same season.
Head Coach Corey Washington (2016-Present) is a 2006 alum of Selma High School and has worked as an educator and coach for 12 years. His football staff includes two of his lifelong friends and colleagues, Myron Brown and Marcus West. Brown a 2006 alum of Selma High and has worked as the linebackers coach since 2020. West is a 2005 alum of Selma High and has worked as the running backs coach since 2017.
To qualify for the 8th Grade Born2Compete State Championship Tournament, teams have to finish the regular season ranked in the top 4 by B2C in the state. North Clayton started the season unranked by B2C and finished the Clayton County playoffs ranked as the No. 2 team in Georgia.
The team finished an 11-0 season while averaging 27.1 points per game while only allowing 24 points for the entire season, including the state championship tournament. The team was led by a returning class of starters from the 2021 season that included some of the best athletes in the Atlanta Metro area.
The North Middle School Tigers defeated then third-ranked Eddie White Academy by a score of 18-6 to win the Clayton County Championship on Nov. 1. The No. 2 North Clayton Tigers were invited to the B2C State Championship Series, which consisted of the top four middle school teams in the state of Georgia. On Nov. 26, the North Clayton Tigers defeated No. 3 Crawford W. Long Middle School in a tough, hard-fought 8-6 game. On Nov. 27, the North Clayton Tigers defeated No. 4 Ola Middle School by the score of 28-12 to win the B2C State Championship.
Prior to the 2022 season, Washington led the North Clayton Tigers to win the 2017 Clayton County Championship, and he has made several deep playoff runs.
