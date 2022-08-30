The biggest game in the county, the Queen City Classic, was held on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Selma High School and Southside High School’s rivalry culture is unmatched and highly anticipated in every sport, especially football. This year's game featured two four-star players for each school. Dakaari Nelson of Selma High and Derrick Smith of Southside. These two players were set to match up all night at wide receiver and defensive back.
After a long week of rain and a morning of showers, the game was set to begin at 7. However, due to field conditions, the game wouldn’t begin until around 8:30 p.m.
On the first drive of the game, Selma’s #2 Rod Ward scored but it was called back and the points wouldn’t count.
Later in the first quarter, the Saints were set to punt the ball away. The Saints mishandled the snap and the Panthers were able to pin them in the endzone for a safety.
Shortly after that, the Saints punted the ball away to Southside’s #1 Smith. Smith came up the left side with his blazing speed but #5 Nelson was able to punch the ball out of his hands and take it to the house for six points. The score was now Selma 6 - Southside 2 with 10:46 left in the second quarter.
Southside would then make a big push for the endzone. The Panthers got shifty with their formation and #1 Smith came flying up the right side for a touchdown. It was a sight to see.
On the two-point conversion, that snap was bobbled and #9 was stuffed #5 Nelson & #11 Kristan Moore of Selma.
The Panthers then kicked it off and the punt was bobbled and recovered by the Panthers.
Immediately after, #1 for Southside bobbled the snap and the Saints recovered it. As the referees were sorting things out, there was some sort of incident that led to #1 Smith being ejected.
This left Southside without their four-star player for the rest of the game.
The Saints fought hard to score before halftime. Ward threw a pass up the middle to #10 MJ Reese, a former Panther, but Reese was stopped at the 1/2 yard by Southside's tough defense.
In the third quarter, the Saints pushed for the end zone yet again. This time the Panthers defense stopped them over and over again. The Saints even tried a little trickery and the Panthers still stopped them just shy of the endzone.
The Saints recovered another fumble. This it was #30 Ronald Fitts who emerged with the ball for Selma.
After the quarters of play, the score was Southside 8 - Selma 6.
The Saints were in the red zone again and Southside’s defense successfully stood tall another series. The Panther’s defense continued to stuff the Saints.
Next, Southside was pinned deep in Saints’ territory. #51 Ke’Darius Turk came bursting through the line for what everyone thought was a safety. This play ignited the Saints and the crowd. On the very next play, Southside’s center snapped the ball and the QB wasn’t ready. Selma’s #57 Fabyous Robinson, dove on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. The momentum definitely shifted at that moment.
Selma’s #7 Marcus Walton would bully his way into the endzone while dragging a Southside defender with him for a successful two-point conversion.
The walls sure came tumbling down and Southside struggled from that point on. The Saints recovered another fumble.
Selma’s #2 Ward punched it in for six more points. #7 Walton followed up with the rushing two-point conversion again.
The Saints kicked it off and recovered the ball yet again.
#1 Jamarion Sanders for the Saints picked out Southside QB and ran the ball in for a touchdown. The score was now Saints 34 - Panther 8.
The Saints sealed the deal with a safety. The final score, at almost midnight, was Saints 36- Panthers 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.