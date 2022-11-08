Classes at Selma High School were disrupted Tuesday due to a "medical incident" of a student on campus around noon.
Police cars and ambulances were seen at Selma High's campus on Broad Street and the school made an announcement on social media directed to parents saying, "URGENT: Parents, please be aware of police and ambulance presence on the campus of Selma High School. First responders are working to help one of our scholars needing medical assistance. All students are safe and secure, and classes have resumed."
Selma City Schools officials said they will release more information at 4 p.m.
The Selma Sun has also reached out to Selma public safety officials for more information and will update this story as it becomes available.
