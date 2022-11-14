Selma High officials brought students together on Monday morning for the first Crisis Counseling Wraparound Assistance Plan meeting held to help them work through the death of a student on campus on Nov. 8.
According to a school system post on social media, students heard from speaker Susan James-Andrews who gave a presentation titled "Opioids Youth and the Black Community."
The event was sponsored by Selma native and former NFL player Michael Johnson. It challenged the students to "express their feelings" through their artistic strengths in hopes of receiving a financial award.
Several grief counselors, ministers, school officials from Montgomery, state education officials, and others were also on the campus Monday to help the teens begin the grieving process.
