Selma City School officials released a statement Tuesday evening saying they are "devastated" by the death of a 16-year-old sophomore at Selma High.
An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, according to the statement.
Police cars and ambulances were seen at Selma High's campus on Broad Street around noon Tuesday and administrators posted to parents on social media saying first responders were working to help scholars needing medical assistance.
Here is the statement from Selma City Schools:
Selma High School Devastated by Death of Student
Members of the Selma Board of Education, the Selma City School District leadership, and the Selma High School administration mourn the loss of a 16-year-old sophomore. “As a community, we are deeply saddened by the death of this young scholar,” says Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd. “We ask for prayers for the young man’s family, the faculty, staff, and students of Selma High School as we all continue to grieve. This is such a shock for our Saints Nation family.”
Classes will resume Wednesday. Grief counselors from the school and the Alabama State Department of Education will be on hand for students and staff.
Selma’s City government and the Selma City School District are working together to offer the community additional resources. Meanwhile, we are working with our local police department and medical professionals to determine the cause of our scholar’s death. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation will be onsite to assist with answering any questions or receive any information that you would like to be shared.
For more information, contact Cynthia Milledge at (334) 399-7340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.