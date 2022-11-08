After the death of a student at Selma High School, officials on Tuesday night warned parents to seek medical attention for their students if needed.
In a post on social media at 6:30 p.m., the school said:
"Good evening parents! In the wake of today’s tragedy, we are aware that some students have been experiencing dizziness and other symptoms today. Please check with your scholar and seek medical attention immediately if your child appears ill and experiences any signs of sickness."
The cause of death of the 16-year-old sophomore is being investigated by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.
