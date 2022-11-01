Selma High School was recognized at a conference last week for being one of only 14 schools in the state to maintain Cognia accreditation for 100 years or more.
Principal Stoney Pritchett accepted a certificate with state officials, including Gov. Kay Ivey, at Cognia’s Annual Fall Conference held in Montgomery.
The school posted on social media: "We are so proud of Selma High School for over 100 years of outstanding education to scholars all over the world!"
Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and professional services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 36,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.