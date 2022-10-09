Selma High School presented their Homecoming Court on Friday night.
Homecoming King is Brenton Oliver. Queen is Daysha Smith.
Ninth grade representatives were Rod'Neisha Parker and Kristan Moore.
10th grade representatives were Sydney Pritchett and Jamarion Rush.
11th grade representatives were Zariah McCall and Kendarius Acoff.
12th grade representatives were Amyrrean Acoff and Christopher Allen.
Homecoming King and Queen candidates:
Second runner up was Alexcia Rose and DeMontae Coleman.
First runner up was Sa'Niyah Simmons and Cameron Ford.
