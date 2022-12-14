A toxicology report released by Selma officials on Wednesday shows the Selma High School student who died on campus last month had two opioids in his system, including the highly potent and often deadly drug fentanyl.
The toxicology report for 16-year-old sophomore Trumaine Mitchell Jr., who collapsed in the cafeteria at Selma High on Nov. 8 and died, showed he had in his blood stream the opioids fentanyl and Hydrocodone, which is a highly regulated Schedule II controlled substance that is prescribed for pain and is linked to overdose deaths in the nationwide opioid epidemic. The report also showed he had taken alprazolam, which is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
During a press conference Wednesday at Vaughan Smitherman Museum, Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford thanked the Alabama Bureau of Investigations for assisting with the toxicology report and said the investigation is ongoing, especially in light of the results. ABI Lt. Jason Dinuzio was also present at the press conference.
A Selma City School District internal investigation shows employees “worked extremely hard to provide medical assistance to Trumaine prior to him being taken to the emergency room,” Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd said during the press conference.
“Moments after I arrived at the hospital and while Trumaine was taken into the ER, I spoke with his father and some of the family members,” Byrd said. “I realize this is the most difficult time for the Mitchell family.”
Mitchell’s father, Trumaine Sr., has accused the school system of not responding to his son’s medical needs until it was too late and of failing to notify him of the incident.
Byrd said the school district provides a safe and secure learning environment and ensured parents that is and will continue to be the system’s priority.
“School all across America are faced with the hard task of shielding and providing a buffer for many of the dangers, pressures and social ills that our scholars are exposed to in their communities,” Byrd said. “We will continue to explore for more ways to work with the mayor’s office and police department to address those issues that are not only plaguing Selma but are now present in every city and state.”
Byrd added the district will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. encouraged the community not to “jump to conclusions and make unproven statements that may interfere with the investigation” and for those who have information that can help the case to speak up.
