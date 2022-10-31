Selma High School students recently celebrated National Unity Day and Wednesday Wellness with an afternoon of structured activities to promote physical and mental wellness.
Unity Day, an annual event occurring during National Bullying Prevention Month in October, promotes joining together to create healthier communities through kindness, acceptance of difference and inclusion. Unity Day was started by PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center in 2011 and is now celebrated worldwide.
The Unity Day event Oct. 19 took students and teachers through several mental health activities. Students rotated between seminars led by the Network City Blocks Coaches, Success Coaches from Wallace Community College and physical activities led by Selma/Dallas YMCA instructors.
