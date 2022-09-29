Football stock image II

A game between Selma High School and Marbury football teams has been rescheduled for tonight. 

The game was originally slated for Sept. 30 but will take place tonight at 7 p.m. 

The Saints will take on Marbury at Memorial Stadium, located at 108 West Dallas Avenue. 

