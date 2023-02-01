Selma historian Alston Fitts III, 83, died January 13 at his home in St. Augustine, Florida, after a long battle with Parkinsons.
His funeral service will be held on Feb. 4 in Selma at Queen of Peace Church at 11 a.m. and he will be buried at Old Live Oak Cemetery.
Fitts is the author of two books about Selma, including Selma: Queen City of the Black Belt (1989) and then Selma: A Bicentennial History (2016).
He led communications for the Edmundite Missions for 25 years and served on the Board of the Old Depot Museum and Rotary Club of Selma and taught history at Wallace Community College.
Read his full obituary here.
