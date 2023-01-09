The Selma-Dallas County Historical Society announced the dates for the 2023 Historic Tour of Homes.
The tour is set for March 17 and 18. It starts with an evening tour of Sturdivant Hall and speaker.
Saturday will showcase many of Dallas County’s historic homes, museums, a church, a business, and art from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The day ends with a walk through Old Live Oak Cemetery. Various “ghosts” will visit from 4:30 until 7 p.m.
Go here for more information.
