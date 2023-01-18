Selma Housing Authority (SHA), in partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is offering its Emergency Housing Voucher Program for those who have been affected by last week's weather events.
The initial number of vouchers is 15, though more vouchers may become available as allocations from HUD are made.
"EHVs are tenant based; the voucher holder chooses the unit in which they wish to live," said an announcement from SHA. "Provided the family is eligible for the assistance, the rent meets the affordability test for the family, the rent is determined to be reasonable, and the unit passes Housing Quality Standards, the family may lease the unit on the EHVP."
For information, contact ARCH Emergency Housing Voucher Liaison Sabrina Betts at 334-273-0668, ext. 192.
See here for a list of what makes tenants eligible for the program.
