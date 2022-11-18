Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.
SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle.
The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
