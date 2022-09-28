Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will host a signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama to help with utility and rent bills and the R.O.S.S. program on Oct. 6.
"The R.O.S.S. Program matches public housing families with the supportive services needed to enable them to live independently and succeed in the workplace while achieving economic self-sufficiency," said a post on SHA's Facebook page.
The signup event will take place at George Washington Carver Homes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
