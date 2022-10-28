Trick or Treating stock image II

Selma Housing Authority will host trick or treating events at its community centers on Monday, Oct. 31. 

The events will be held at George Washington Carver, Felix Heights, Rangedale and Valley Creek from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. 

