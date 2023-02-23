The Selma Jubilee Intergenerational Hip Hop Political Summit will hold a press conference in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Featured speakers will be: Lil Scrappy, Kalonji Jama Changa, Minister Server, Dr. Dia, DJ Oscar Austin, Olimatta Taal, Tokyo Reems, Grxwn Fxlks, Atlantis Browder, Dr. Anthony Browder, Obie Egbuna, Don Amir The Brand, Willie Rich, Big Grinch.
The speakers of the press conference will talk about the Hip Hop Summit's Jubilee at the Jubilee Street Fest on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Water Ave.
The press conference will be held at Sacred Creative Agency at Billboard Studios in Atlanta.
For more information on the jubilee visit www.selmajubilee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.