“Selma is a tough place to recover in,” according to a speaker at the annual Addiction and Law Training Sept. 16.
Pamela Wilson of Montgomery, a retired professional who happens to be a recovering addict, said Selma is a tough place for recovering addicts because “it is the one place that I’ve worked in, and I’ve worked in hundreds, that does not have Peer Help, a 24-hour service program.”
Wilson was one of several speakers at the annual program hosted by Dallas County Court Services. Director Miah Jackson brought in judges, lawyers, social workers, law enforcement, ministers, therapists, community leaders and organizations, politicians, media, and most importantly, those recovering from addiction.
