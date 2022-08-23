Long-Lewis Automotive Group in Selma will host a blood drive on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donations will be taken in the blood mobile maintained by Blood South stationed at 1406 E Highland Ave.
Donors will receive a recognition item as well as a free cholesterol screening. All have to be 16 years old or over, weigh 110 pounds and will need to show a photo ID.
Those who are 16 years old will have to have written parental permission.
