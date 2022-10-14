Imagine witnessing the era of the flapper, World War II, the development of manned flight from biplanes to rockets that landed man on the moon all the way to the International Space Station. Imagine experiencing 18 presidents from Calvin Coolidge to the current administration. Joe Smith of Selma has.
Selma’s newest centenarian along with his family and friends celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 8 in grand style. A large crowd of friends and family were under a big tent on his lawn enjoying plenty of food and naturally a large cake. Smith said he was proud of his friends and family, many of whom were at this party.
“I’m one double zero! And I feel good, I’m happy,” Smith said about turning a century old.
