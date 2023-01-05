A man from Selma died after a single vehicle crash that occurred in Monroe County on Dec. 26.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the victim as Matthew C. Hamm, 29.
According to the agency, Hamm was a passenger inside of a vehicle that left the road and struck a culvert. The vehicle was overturned, injuring Hamm, the driver and a 4-year-old passenger.
ALEA says that Hamm and the driver were not wearing their seatbelts at the time. All were transported for medical treatment. Hamm later succumbed to his injuries and died on Dec. 28.
The crash reportedly took place on Alabama 21 near the 67 mile marker, which was estimated to be seven miles north of Beatrice in Monroe County.
