A Selma man died in an ATV accident on Roosevelt Avenue four miles east of Selma in Dallas County on Sunday.
Antonio Martin, 33, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Martin was not using a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Nothing further is available and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
