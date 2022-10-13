A Selma man was sentenced to 18 years for killing his brother-in-law during a fight in 2016.
Sandy Rhodes, 54, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June to avoid a trial. The argument with his brother-in-law occurred at Wilkerson Apartments in 2016 then reports say Rhodes killed the victim afterward.
District Attorney Michael Jackson reported Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years by Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins.
