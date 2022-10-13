A Selma man was grazed by a bulletoin the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said around noon Thursday, 30-year-old Lawrence Wilmer Jr. was inside eating lunch at the Bosco Center, located at 1107 Griffin Avenue, when a suspect shot him.
“The bullet grazed Wilmer on the side of the head. It’s non-life threatening injuries.” Fulford said they do not have the suspect in custody yet. “We have not charged anyone at this time, but the investigation is underway.”
Fulford said it was not a random shooting and Wilmer was the target from someone he knows.
“Detectives are at the hospital with him. He’s going through some tests and as soon as they can, they will talk to him to find out why the suspect shot him.”
Fulford asks that if anyone knows anything about this shooting to call the Selma Police Detective division at 874-2125. Or if you want to remain anonymous call Crim Stoppers at 215-STOP (215-7867)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.