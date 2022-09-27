A Selma man who was convicted of armed robbery has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after admitting to bribing a corrections officer, who reportedly smuggled contraband in return for money.
According to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, Stanley Young, 34, had been awaiting trial for an armed robbery in 2020, for which he was later sentenced to 17 years.
During that time he was being held at the Escambia County Detention Center (ECDC) where he met a female corrections officer.
"In exchange for the officer engaging in corrupt actions on his behalf, Young paid the officer more than $5,000 from his CashApp account, including payment of a $4,000 down payment toward the purchase of an Infiniti vehicle at a car dealership in Mobile," the announcement states.
According to the announcement, the officer admitted to smuggling money, cell phones, and K2 spice paper and that she had a "personal" relationship with Young.
Federal agents began an investigation that resulted in the discovery of records after searching Young's Facebook account, which he had access to through contraband cell phones.
"The records included messages detailing Young’s relationship with the officer; photographs of Young in his ECDC inmate uniform holding K2 spice paper; text and voice messages between Young and third parties discussing methods of smuggling K2 spice paper into jails and the prices at which it could be sold to inmates; videos that Young took of other ECDC inmates whom Young described as being “high” on K2 spice paper; and messages between Young and the corrections officer regarding the officer selling marijuana to individuals outside of ECDC on Young’s behalf," the announcement details.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin Roller and Sinan Kalayoglu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.