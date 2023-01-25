Selma Mayor James Perkins announced on Wednesday that an interim police chief has been appointed for the city.
The current Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a pre-disciplinary hearing, Perkins announced in the daily tornado relief press conference held at the Dallas County Courthouse annex.
The new interim chief is Tommie J. Reese Sr., who is a state law enforcement coordinator. Reese was in attendance at the press conference but did not offer comment.
Perkins said the decision was made quickly and asked that questions wait until Reese has a chance to get started in the job.
A full decision on the official role of police chief will be determined after Fulford has been given due process and a final determination is made.
In a statement, Perkins says Fulford’s personnel action has been reported to the city council “as per law” and specifics relating to this action will be shared with the city council in an executive session as requested by the city attorney.
Reese has 30 years of law enforcement experience with the state, Marengo County and as Demopolis Public Safety Director until 2018 when he was appointed to serve as Law Enforcement Coordinator for the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
