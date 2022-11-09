Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement about the death of the Selma High student on Tuesday.
He encouraged the community not to jump to conclusions about the death and to let investigators do their job to determine the cause.
Here is the statement:
Truly yesterday was a tragic day in Selma. We lost another child and several children needed emergency care at the hospital. There is nothing easy about losing a child and the agony of sitting in an ER waiting to find out whether your child will be okay is a pain no parent should endure. To the family, schoolmates, and friends of the deceased, know that your mayor has a heavy heart and grieves with you. Because the deceased is a juvenile, I will not mention him by name, just know that his death is very close to me. I considered him a son.
The Selma City School System has the full support of the City and State. Today, the investigation continues to determine exactly what took place at Selma High School on yesterday. The Selma Police Department (SPD), supported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Dallas County Sheriff Department, is doing the investigating.
Be assured that as soon as I receive facts that can be shared with the public, that information will be officially shared with you by law enforcement, school system officials, and me.
Jumping to conclusions or making unproven statements may interfere with the investigation. I ask that we not do that. In the meantime, let us continue in prayer for the family, all of our children, and the entire community.
