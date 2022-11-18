A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people.
“I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
He said he began to ask the kids what caused them to end up in the jail. “They would say they had nothing else to do, so they went to find their own entertainment,” he said. That inspired Atkins to write a business plan for what will be the Laser Dungeon.
