Selma and much of the Black Belt region is under categories of risk for severe weather today.
According to a graphic on the Dallas County Emergency Management's Facebook page part of Lowndes, Dallas, Marengo and Sumter counties are under an enhanced risk for tornados and damaging winds up to 60 mph.
Elsewhere in the Black Belt areas are under either a slight or marginal risk. The slight risk category also brings a risk of tornadoes and winds up to 60 mph. The marginal category includes just winds.
The timing for potential severe weather is between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.
In Selma, Mayor James Perkins held a press release to advise the public and assured that first responders are on standby in case the weather becomes severe.
"Just know that response teams are on alert," he said. "All of the equipment that are necessary to be gassed up, available and ready to move quickly as soon as the situation declines. We are hoping for the best but we are preparing for the worst."
Selma schools dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
The public is advised to take precautions as needed and stay up to date with weather news. A Facebook group for the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency can be found here.
EDIT: This article has been updated with additional information.
