Selma Parks and Recreation Department will hold "Turn Up the Pink" to raise awareness for breast cancer.
There will be music, giveaways, vendors and others at the event.
"Turn Up the Pink" will take place at Valley Creek Walking Trail on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.
