The Selma Parks and Recreation Department will host a Rec in the Park event this Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
Activities and games will be part of the event as well as food trucks and vendors.
The occasion will be held at the Valley Creek Walking Trail on 108 Dallas Avenue. For more information call 334-874-2140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.