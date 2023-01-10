Selma Police are investigating a shooting death in the parking lot of a music store on Highway 80 on Tuesday.
Selma Police responded to the shooting in the parking lot of the Last Stop Entertainment store at the corner of Highway 80 and Old Montgomery Highway east of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Crowds have formed around the police crime scene tape at the store that is located next to Johnny's Package Store.
According to an anonymous source at the scene, one person is dead from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say someone tried to rob Last Stop Entertainment but the owner, who is in a wheelchair, fatally shot the would be robber. Those familiar with the owner said it is not the first time he has had to defend himself and his store.
Police are investigating the shooting. No details or names have been released yet. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been contacted for more details about the incident. The Selma Sun will post more information as it is made available.
