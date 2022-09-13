Selma police are investigating the case of a man who was shot to death and are asking for tips that can lead to the arrest of any suspects.
According to media reports the victim has been identified as Kermanski Malone, 37. He was found near Veoglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street.
The shooting is believed to have occurred on early Monday morning.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2125 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
