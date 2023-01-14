Law enforcement is reporting problems with looting happening around Selma in the aftermath of the tornado Thursday.
Reports have been made of looters taking copper and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. Thieves are also taking items from utility workers’ vehicles and pretending to part of cleanup crews, which Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers from Dallas County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies are in town to help curb.
The city is under a curfew from dusk to dawn, however, roads are still full of cars. Police from other agencies have been in Dallas County to help with protection, including from Montgomery and Tuscaloosa.
Fulford said officers are with utility trucks and patrolling the areas verifying that the people in the work areas are supposed to be there.
“We are doing our best and thankful for all the help that these other cities and agencies are providing.” Fulford said anyone caught looting will be prosecuted.
At a press conference to update the public on the cleanup efforts, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said people not part of the relief effort should not be in the areas of devastation, and he reminded that there is a dusk to dawn curfew in effect for Selma.
Selma City Council President Billy Young said many homeowners are staying in their damaged homes to protect their belongings even in the cold temperatures. He urged citizens to go to warming shelters and not stay in their damaged homes. Young reassured that Selma Police and other agencies were patrolling. Young had this warning backing up the police chief. “Looting is out of the question. Law enforcement has advised us that any activity such as looting, that perpetrator will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
