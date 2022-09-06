The Selma Redevelopment Authority is hosting a meeting on Friday for developers and business owners interested in improving downtown Selma through commerce.
At 3 p.m. in the community room of Trustmark Bank, representatives with the Small Business Administration and USDA will be on hand to discuss opportunities for businesses and developers and those planning a business downtown. They can learn more about options to locate a business venture within the downtown Selma footprint including funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.