The Selma Redevelopment Authority is hosting a meeting on Friday for developers and business owners interested in improving downtown Selma through commerce.

At 3 p.m. in the community room of Trustmark Bank, representatives with the Small Business Administration and USDA will be on hand to discuss opportunities for businesses and developers and those planning a business downtown. They can learn more about options to locate a business venture within the downtown Selma footprint including funding.

