The Selma Redevelopment Authority is getting down to business.
With the recent appointment of a full board, the SRA moved forward at its Nov. 17 meeting at Trustmark Bank with plans for the election of officers, a budget, board member training, completion of conflict-of-interest forms and façade grant applications.
Present for the meeting were SRA Interim Chairman Martha Lockett, SRA Community Advocate Susan Youngblood, Mandy Henry, Elizabeth Hollie and Sylvia Smith. Absent were Jimmie Coleman and Cicely Curtis.
