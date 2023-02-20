The City of Selma is notifying residents to follow FEMA guidelines for removing debris caused by the Jan. 12 tornado.
In an update on the city's Facebook page, residents are asked to put all materials on the curb in the public right of way.
"Debris should not block the roadway and should not be placed near or on trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters, or other structures because it makes removal difficult," the update said.
A graphic of the guidelines is available here.
