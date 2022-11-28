Selma’s adults came together last week to talk about how to turn around a disturbing trend among the city’s teens.
In the last several weeks, more than a half dozen teens have been arrested for setting two separate fires in the aisles of Selma’s Walmart. On Nov. 8, a 16-year-old died in the cafeteria of Selma High School of a possible fentanyl overdose and four others were taken to the hospital.
Selma City Schools officials, community leaders and parents came together in a town hall meeting in Selma High’s auditorium last week to discuss ways to help Selma’s youth.
