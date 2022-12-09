Selma celebrated Christmas last weekend with the annual parade, tree lighting ceremony and the second year of the river boat parade.
The “City of Lights Christmas Celebration” weekend started with the annual Christmas parade on Saturday morning that marched down Broad Street despite heavy rain.
The Grand Marshall this year was Valerie Reese Harris, daughter of F.D. Reese and choir director at Miles College in Birmingham.
Festivities continued into Sunday on a much drier and pleasant day with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in Songs of Selma Park and lighting of decorations along the business district of Broad Street.
Water Avenue was closed for a street party, including music from the House Rockers and singer Sarah Crum, music teacher at Meadowview Elementary, who got a music scholarship to Bethune Cookman thanks to her singing in the Selma High choir.
The Christmas events ended with the Rockin’ on the River boat parade and fireworks on Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.