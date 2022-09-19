The Rotary Club of Selma is hosting a ribbon cutting at noon on Sept. 26 to unveil their new Musical Playground located on Boynton Street.
The Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will help Rotary cut the ceremonial ribbon on the new park that was paid for with a $5,000 district Rotary grant for community improvement under the leadership of co-presidents in 2021-2022 Jerria Martin and James Steele.
The park idea is a partnership between Rotary and Selma City Councilwoman Jannie Thomas, who mentioned during a speech at Rotary in 2021 the need for a playground in her district, Ward 7. Thomas’ Ward is one of the poorest in Selma with a drug and crime problem. It has about 3,000 residents – including many children – who play in the streets due to the lack of a playground in the vicinity.
Seeing the need, Rotary Club members joined Thomas in looking for land to create a park and then applied for a grant through Rotary to cover the cost. They settled on using Ronald Rutledge Park at ?? Boynton Street.
The park is filled with plastic high-end musical equipment that was installed over the summer that can be enjoyable for toddlers to teens.
Rotary Club also hopes the landscaping will encourage more revitalization in the area.
