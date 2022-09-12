Selma baseball fans have been celebrating the national success of a Morgan Academy standout who made it to the big leagues last week.
Gunnar Henderson, a 2019 Morgan graduate and second-round Draft pick to the Baltimore Orioles team, got “called up” last week from the minor leagues to play his first games in the major leagues – and he made history.
In his first two big league at-bats, he got his first career hit, home run - RBI and all – while playing for the Orioles against the Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Aug. 31.
