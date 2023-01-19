After surviving the forces of nature, Selma’s poorest residents must now face the cold realities of the real estate market.
Two real estate scholars at The University of Alabama said that the push to build the city back better after the Jan. 12 tornado may squeeze the city’s poor residents out of the real estate market.
“Low- and middle-income housing is often impacted the most in a disaster,” said Dr. Alan Tisdale, associate professor and Alabama Association of Realtors chair of real estate in the Culverhouse College of Business at the University of Alabama. “Often, they are older houses built to different building codes, if the codes were even enforced.”
If structures are rebuilt to modern standards, homeowners won’t be able to replace the home at the value of the original house, even if they have insurance. For renters, the rebuilt house will be more valuable, and therefore, the rent will be higher, Tisdale said.
The law of supply and demand isn’t on the side of the low-income renter, either. If many low-rent properties were destroyed or damaged in the storm, the value of the properties that weren’t damaged will increase, Tisdale said.
Dr. Bennie Waller, the William Cary Hulsey faculty fellow in the Culverhouse College of Business at The University of Alabama, said that if businesses are closed because of tornado damage, those workers will be out of work and may fall behind on their rent. And if rental property is in high demand, landlords may be quicker to evict and bring in paying renters.
Waller said, “What you generally see is lower income folks move to less affected areas, because that’s the only option they have. The well-off who are well insured or have financial wealth are less impacted (by a disaster) over the long term.”
“The less wealthy, they do bear a disproportionate impact of natural disasters, whether it’s a hurricane or a tornado,” Waller said.
The first consideration is whether the homeowner wants to rebuild at all, especially if it’s going to be rental property, Waller said. An investor has to be “overly convinced” that rebuilding in Selma “makes (financial) sense for their family,” he said.
The decision may be especially difficult in blighted or near-blighted neighborhoods where the investor isn’t sure what the surrounding property owners are going to do, he said. On top of that, investors may hold back because the interest rate is higher than it’s been in decades.
“The homeowner is going to look at the situation based on business decisions,” Waller said. “They’re looking for the best return they can get. In many cases, that means not returning the property to what it was.”
Waller and Tisdale said local, state and federal governments can offer subsidies like tax breaks and lower interest loans to make investing in property more attractive. “For an out-of-town owner using the property as an investment, if they could get a five-year, 4% loan risk free, most would jump on that,” Waller said. Government, perhaps along with private investors, could also build subsidized housing.
Relief efforts can also expand into parts of the city not directly affected by the tornado. “As long as taking care of people is the first priority, you can focus on the community as a whole as well” as damaged neighborhoods, Tisdale said.
Both professors said the real estate economy and the business economy are linked.
“The priority is to make sure the community has workforce housing -- affordable housing residents need and can afford,” Tisdale said. “If done properly, the city can come back stronger than before.”
Tisdale said, “It’s Important to note that housing recovery is linked to business and economic recovery of Selma. The sooner redevelopment can start, the faster Selma will recover. In this case, housing leads the way.”
Construction will lead to jobs that can spur the economy, Tisdale said. “Housing has led our economy into most recessions and has brought it out of recessions,” he said. “You want to create an economic environment that has people working, because working people spend money, and they spend a lot of that money locally.”
