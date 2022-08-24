The Selma Saints football team will square off with the Southside Panthers at the Queen City Classic on Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 7 p.m.
Click here to purchase tickets online.
The game will take place at the Panther Stadium at Southside High School on 7975 Us Highway 80 E in Selma.
