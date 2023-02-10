Damaged house with "tear down" painted on it

Houses throughout Selma are marked with spray paint to be torn down after the Jan. 12 tornado, including this home in east Selma. Hundreds have been displaced by the storm damage, which has exacerbated an already low inventory of housing in Dallas County. Photo taken on Jan. 16 by Cindy Fisher. 

One of the most pressing needs facing Selma nearly a month after the Jan. 12 tornado is finding housing for those whose homes were damaged or destroyed in its path.

It is unclear how many are displaced by the storm, but it is estimated it to be in the hundreds. Many are living with relatives or in hotels around the region with FEMA or Red Cross money. Some still live in their damaged homes, especially those who are renting and waiting for the landlord to file for assistance and make the fixes.

Selma Housing Authority Executive Director Kennard Randolph estimates the need from the storm to be around 200 families. But the authority has had 900 families on a waiting list for Section 8 or public housing placement since well before the tornado, he said.

