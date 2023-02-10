One of the most pressing needs facing Selma nearly a month after the Jan. 12 tornado is finding housing for those whose homes were damaged or destroyed in its path.
It is unclear how many are displaced by the storm, but it is estimated it to be in the hundreds. Many are living with relatives or in hotels around the region with FEMA or Red Cross money. Some still live in their damaged homes, especially those who are renting and waiting for the landlord to file for assistance and make the fixes.
Selma Housing Authority Executive Director Kennard Randolph estimates the need from the storm to be around 200 families. But the authority has had 900 families on a waiting list for Section 8 or public housing placement since well before the tornado, he said.
