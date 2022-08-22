The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district.
One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before COVID, Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd said in an interview with the Selma Sun.
The loss of students will lead to the loss of education funding, so the district is urging parents to bring students back to the classroom before the 40-day enrollment confirmation is due to the state, Byrd said.
